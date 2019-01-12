Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr. have made headlines lately, but the news is not the one that boxing fans are really waiting for. Mayweather recently disposed of a Japanese kickboxer in record time, while the Filipino boxing icon is busy preparing for his upcoming fight with Adrien Broner.

Just recently, both Mayweather and Pacquiao crossed paths at the Staples Center in Los Angeles during NBA Filipino Heritage Night. Both were in attendance to see the Los Angeles Clippers defeat the Charlotte Hornets handily, 128-109, Manila Bulletin Sports reported.

But the presence of the two future Hall of Famers stole the limelight from the NBA game. And as one would expect, the much-talked-about rematch was in the air. Talks of a potential rematch started last year when both coincidentally met in Japan.

Pacquiao was not spared from the same question once more, and the Filipino boxer-senator said it all depends on what Mayweather decides, Boxingscene.com reported.

"Well, if he were coming back to boxing, then there's a rematch," Pacquiao said Wednesday. "If he wants a rematch, then there's a rematch. It's up to him. But right now my focus is this fight because I'm not taking Adrien Broner lightly or underestimating Broner."

Mayweather received flak for his controversial match with Tenshin Nasukawa, with most calling it more of an acting job rather than an actual match. Floyd Jr. won via knockout in the boxing exhibition last Dec. 31. There is no word yet on what "Money" has planned next.

Pacquiao, on the other hand, is set to face Broner on Jan. 20 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. He has been busy training for that fight and is an odds-on-favorite to prevail over "The Problem."

Things are expected to get more interesting after the Broner fight. A Mayweather-Pacquiao sequel is likely to be the first thing fans and media will be asking, considering both had agreed to do warmup fights before talking rematch.

For the benefit of those who may not know, there was a time when Broner and Mayweather were tight but have since had an on-and-off relationship. It seems things went sour for both during Broner's WBA world super-lightweight title defense against Mayweather-promoted Briton Ashley Theophane back in 2016.

Regardless, the focus right now is on a Mayweather vs. Pacquiao sequel. The answer to that may come after Jan. 20.

