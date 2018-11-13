Oumuamua, the interstellar object that reached the solar system is now the hottest debating point among alien buffs and space scientists after a team of Harvard scientists suggested that this space body could be actually an extraterrestrial probe of artificial origin. Now, Robert Weryk, the Canadian astronomer who discovered this cosmic body has revealed that the idea of Oumuamua being an alien probe could be a wild speculation.

Weryk made these remarks during his recent talk with CBC. As per Weryk, Oumuamua could be most likely a comet that gained a massive acceleration due to a phenomenon called outgassing. It should be noted that the scientists at Harvard had suggested the alien angle after analyzing the unexpected boost in speed and shift in trajectory it attained while passing through the inner solar system.

"There's a maximum speed that you can be traveling to be bound gravitationally by the sun. When we first saw this object, it was traveling faster than that, so we know for a fact that it's from outside our solar system. We decided that it was a comet that had a bit of outgassing that wasn't visible from the ground, which is why it didn't appear to be a comet," said Weryk during the talk.

Weryk also added that the chances of Oumuamua being a space sail with non-gravitational trajectory are pretty low.

"Researchers at Harvard decided to focus on another aspect of that, that it's an alien spacecraft and that it has a solar sail type material that's causing the non-gravitational trajectory. But we actually believe that's not true based on the data we obtained," argued Robert Weryk.

A few days back, Don Lincoln, a senior scientist at the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory had suggested that the possibility of Oumuamua being an extraterrestrial probe is possible but very unlikely. Lincoln also added that the unexpected acceleration it attained is due to the phenomenon of outgassing.

Even though top scientists are dismissing the alien angle, adamant conspiracy theorists strongly argue that Oumuamua is an extraterrestrial probe from deep space that reached our solar system looking for life signs.

Popular UFO researcher Tyler Glockner who runs the YouTube channel 'Secureteam10' recently uploaded a video on Oumuamua, and argued that he had predicted the alien angle on the day this object was discovered. The video uploaded by Glockner soon went viral on YouTube, and it has already racked up more than 3,89,000 views.

People who watched the video uploaded by Glockner also shared their thoughts about Oumuamua's alien connection.

"It was likely a "manned" probe looking for intelligent life in the Universe. That was probably why it left our solar system so quickly - no intelligent life found here; let us move on," commented James Shepherd, a YouTube user.

"What if it cloaked itself as an asteroid, I mean an advanced civilization could easily do this," commented GVM, another YouTuber.

In the meantime, Giorgio Tsoukalos, the producer of Ancient Aliens has claimed that Oumuamua could be both an asteroid and an alien ship. As per Tsoukalos, Oumuamua might be a hollowed asteroid that extraterrestrials use for traveling across space.