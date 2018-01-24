PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), the accounting firm that tabulates votes for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts, has come up with new rules to prevent last year's envelope mix-up fiasco.

Last year's Oscars saw a colossal mix-up when presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly delivered the night's biggest award — Best Picture — to La La Land over Moonlight.

The Associated Press reported Monday that the firm is making a series of moves to prevent a similar incident in future.

"One of the most disappointing things to me was all the great work that had been done, not only last year but over the last 83 years, around accuracy, confidentiality, integrity of that process," Tim Ryan, a senior partner with the accounting firm, told The Associated Press (AP).

"And where we got it wrong was on the handing over of the envelope."

According to the AP, Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz, the two PwC partners responsible for both mishandling the envelope and failing to correct the error in a timely fashion, have not been invited back to the Oscars.

Rick Rosas, who previously handled envelope duty at the Oscars for 14 years, will be back on the beat this year.

There are usually only two PwC partners backstage—one on each wing. But this year, a third partner will sit in the show's control room with the producers, an AP report said.

Final Oscar voting begins February 20 and ends on February 27. The 90th Academy Awards will be handed out Sunday, March 4 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.