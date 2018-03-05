After a series of predictions, the biggest night of Hollywood, Oscars 2018, came to an end with its list of lucky winners amidst a slew of stars, who presented the 90th Academy Awards winners with the golden statuette.

The star-studded event of 2018 witnessed The Shape of Water being awarded the Academy Award for Best Picture this year. While, the movie's director Guillermo del Toro took home the Best Director award.

Darkest Hour's Gary Oldman was awarded the Best Actor statuette for his performance as Winston Churchill and Frances McDormand from Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, earned the Best Actress Award.

Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk that had earned eight nominations, was limited to only three wins in technical categories, including sound mixing, sound editing, and film editing. IBTimes Singapore has compiled a list of all the winners of the the 90th Academy Awards that took place at The Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles.

Complete list of winners at the Oscars 2018:

Best Picture

The Shape of Water - WINNER

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actress

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - WINNER

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

Best Actor

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour - WINNER

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Director

The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro - WINNER

Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan

Get Out, Jordan Peele

Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig

Phantom Thread, Paul Thomas Anderson

Best Supporting Actress

Allison Janney, I, Tonya - WINNER

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Supporting Actor

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - WINNER

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Original song

"Remember Me," Coco - WINNER

"Mighty River," Mudbound

"Mystery of Love," Call Me By Your Name

"Stand Up For Something," Marshall

"This Is Me," The Greatest Showman

Original Score

The Shape of Water - WINNER

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049 - WINNER

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water

Best Original Screenplay

Get Out, Jordan Peele - WINNER

The Big Sick, Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani

Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig

The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh

Jordan Peele had a WTF moment following the award.

Best Adapted Screenplay

Call Me By Your Name, James Ivory - WINNER

The Disaster Artist, Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber

Logan, Scott Frank, James Mangold, Michael Green

Molly's Game, Aaron Sorkin

Mudbound, Virgil Williams and Dee Rees

Live-Action Short Film

The Silent Child - WINNER

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O'Clock

My Nephew Emmett

Watu Wote/All of Us

Best Documentary Short Subject

Heaven Is A Traffic Jam on the 405 - WINNER

Edith and Eddie

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

Film Editing

Dunkirk - WINNER

Baby Driver

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049 - WINNER

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

Best Animated Feature Film

Coco - WINNER

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Animated Short Film

Dear Basketball - WINNER

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

Best Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman, Chile – WINNER

The Insult, Lebanon

Loveless, Russia

On Body and Soul, Hungary

The Square, Sweden

Sound Editing

Dunkirk - WINNER

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Production Design

The Shape of Water - WINNER

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Costume Design

Phantom Thread - WINNER

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

The Shape of Water

Victoria & Abdul

Sound Mixing

Dunkirk - WINNER

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Documentary Feature

Icarus - WINNER

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Last Man in Aleppo

Strong Island

Makeup And Hairstyling

Darkest Hour - WINNER

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder