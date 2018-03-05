The 90th Academy Awards took place on Sunday, March 4 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. All the stars from the glamour world appeared with their stunning looks at the red carpet.

Though other prestigious award shows like Grammys and the Golden Globes are events where the celebrities shimmer with their jaw-dropping looks, Oscars is considered to be the ultimate event to showcase the best outfit of the year.

Academy awards is always known for having memorable appearances, such as glistening Givenchy gown of Emma Stone, Björk's swan dress and Gwyneth Paltrow's white Tom Ford cape dress.

In this gallery, IBTimes Singapore has compiled some of the glamorous moments from 2018 Oscar Red carpet event.