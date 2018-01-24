The nominees of the 90th annual Academy Awards have been announced by Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis from Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Tuesday, Jan 23. From Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Blade Runner 2049 to Dunkirk and The Shape of Water, the nomination list includes it all.
Gary Oldman starrer movie Darkest Hour has been nominated for seven categories, while Christopher Nolan's War film Dunkirk has received eight nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director and Cinematography. The Shape of Water has picked up a whopping 13 nods, including nominations in nearly all of the major categories.
The Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 4. According to reports, Jimmy Kimmel will host the event.
Here is the complete nomination list for Oscar 2018:
Best Picture
- Call Me By Your Name
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- Get Out
- Lady Bird
- Phantom Thread
- The Post
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Actor
- Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
- Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
- Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
- Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
- Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Actress
- Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
- Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
- Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
- Meryl Streep, The Post
Best Director
- Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan
- Get Out, Jordan Peele
- Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig
- Phantom Thread, Paul Thomas Anderson
- The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro
Best Supporting Actress
- Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
- Allison Janney, I, Tonya
- Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
- Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
- Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best Supporting Actor
- Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
- Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
- Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
- Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Adapted Screenplay
- Call Me By Your Name, James Ivory
- The Disaster Artist, Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber
- Logan, Scott Frank, James Mangold, Michael Green
- Molly's Game, Aaron Sorkin
- Mudbound, Virgil Williams and Dee Rees
Original Screenplay
- The Big Sick, Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani
- Get Out, Jordan Peele
- Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig
- The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh
Production Design
- Beauty and the Beast
- Blade Runner 2049
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- The Shape of Water
Cinematography
- Blade Runner 2049
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- Mudbound
- The Shape of Water
- Costume Design
- Beauty and the Beast
- Darkest Hour
- Phantom Thread
- The Shape of Water
- Victoria & Abdul
Sound Editing
- Baby Driver
- Blade Runner 2049
- Dunkirk
- The Shape of Water
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Sound Mixing
- Baby Driver
- Blade Runner 2049
- Dunkirk
- The Shape of Water
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Animated Short Film
- Dear Basketball
- Garden Party
- Lou
- Negative Space
- Revolting Rhymes
- Live-Action Short Film
- DeKalb Elementary
- The Eleven O'Clock
- My Nephew Emmett
- The Silent Child
- Watu Wote/All of Us
Original Score
- Dunkirk
- Phantom Thread
- The Shape of Water
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Visual Effects
- Blade Runner 2049
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Kong: Skull Island
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- War for the Planet of the Apes
Film Editing
- Baby Driver
- Dunkirk
- I, Tonya
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Makeup And Hairstyling
- Darkest Hour
- Victoria & Abdul
- Wonder
Best Foreign Language Film
- A Fantastic Woman, Chile
- The Insult, Lebanon
- Loveless, Russia
- On Body and Soul, Hungary
- The Square, Sweden
Best Documentary Short Subject
- Edith and Eddie
- Heaven Is A Traffic Jam on the 405
- Heroin(e)
- Knife Skills
- Traffic Stop
Best Documentary Feature
- Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
- Faces Places
- Icarus
- Last Man in Aleppo
- Strong Island
Original song
- "Mighty River," Mudbound
- "Mystery of Love," Call Me By Your Name
- "Remember Me," Coco
- "Stand Up For Something," Marshall
- "This Is Me," The Greatest Showman
Best Animated Feature Film
- The Boss Baby
- The Breadwinner
- Coco
- Ferdinand
- Loving Vincent