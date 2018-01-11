Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that drones attacked two of its military camps in Syria.

On Wednesday, January 10, the Russian authority in Syria confirmed that the drones were launched by their opponents from the Muazar settlement in the north-western Syrian city Idlib, reported Russian daily Krasnaya Zvezda.

Under an agreement signed in September 2017, Iran, Russia and Turkey agreed to deploy observers in Idlib. Reminding Ankara of its obligation in view of recent drone attacks, the Russian ministry asked the Turkish military to fulfil its "obligation to ensure the end of hostile acts by the armed formations under its control".

It has also asked for intensifying the work on setting up observation posts in the de-escalation zone to prevent drone attacks on any targets, Xinhua news agency reported. The Turkish military is deployed in Idlib to set up observation posts and monitor the implementation of the de-escalation zones.

Earlier in January, the Russia reported that 13 drones had been used to attack two Russian military facilities in Syria, but were captured or destroyed by Russian servicemen.

(With inputs from IANS)