Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Monday announced a partnership with global chip-maker Qualcomm Technologies where Qualcomm will support OPPO to make 5G-ready mobile phones.

As part of the "5G Pioneer Initiative", Qualcomm will provide comprehensive solutions such as the radio frequency front-end field to OPPO, it was announced at the "2018 Qualcomm Technology Day" in China.

"In the future, OPPO will continue to invest in groundbreaking technologies such as 5G and Artificial Intelligence, and apply these to product scenarios based on the core needs of users," Tony Chen, OPPO CEO, said during a panel discussion.

OPPO plans to launch 5G mobile phones in 2019.

"In 2018, OPPO will speed up entry into global markets, and specifically enter more developed countries like Japan, to provide smartphones featuring advanced technologies and artistic design to more users in the world," Chen added.

Earlier this month, IMT-2020 (5G) Promotion Group, the key promotion organisation established by three official ministries in China, released the 5G technology R&D trial phase III specifications in Beijing.

OPPO has participated as the only smartphone manufacturer and made contributions to the 5G-standard formulation.

"The upcoming 5G era is unprecedented for the mobile phone industry, and OPPO will work together with our partners in the industry to grasp opportunities in this field," said Alen Wu, Vice President of OPPO.

"Qualcomm Technologies has always been a key strategic partner and OPPO will continue to deepen cooperation with Qualcomm to facilitate healthy development of the industry," Wu added.