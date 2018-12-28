Oppo is planning to show off its upgraded camera zoom functionality at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2019, topping its own innovation from MWC 2017. After making a splash with its 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology last year, Oppo is reportedly going to showcase 10x hybrid optical zoom technology camera for smartphones.

While it's certainly going to give camera tech a new spin after especially we witnessed some of the best camera phones in 2018. But it remains to be seen if Oppo will offer its 10x hybrid optical zoom technology in its phones next year. We failed to see the 5x Dual Camera Zoom in any smartphone, despite the company launching premium phones like the Find X.

If commercialisingSuperVOOC was the aim for 2018, focusing on the camera features that no one has so far will surely give Oppo the much-needed boost against its competitors. We are bound to know more about this at the prestigious tech event in Barcelona, Spain, in February.

Oppo's plans to showcase 10x lossless zoom came to light after The Leaker posted patent sketches describing the camera setup with three modules on an Oppo smartphone. The report also claims that 10x lossless zoom will first be seen in Oppo F19.

Oppo F19 is seen with single and dual camera setup, both equipped with 10x lossless zoom, which is achieved using a mirror-like prism. Other features of the unannounced phone were also tipped, suggesting features like full-screen display without a notch, an octa-core Snapdragon 675 chipset, a 6.3-inch display protected by Gorilla Glass 6 and VOOC flash charging.

By ditching the notch, Oppo F19 will be the company's first phone to sport an in-display camera. The Leaker suggests another variant powered by Helio P90, which will come with unique features like AI gaming, AI camera features like automatic exposure, real-time enhancements and multiple object recognition.

Despite the integration of premium-grade specs and features, Oppo F19 is expected to cost around Rs 20,000 – an area where Oppo has received great recognition. While the 10x lossless zoom is expected to be seen at MWC 2019, the launch of the F19 Pro is likely to take place sometime in the first half of next year. Stay tuned for updates.