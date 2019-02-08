Popular Chinese smartphone-maker OnePlus has begun sending out invites to select media houses for a briefing at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019, Barcelona (February 25-28).

There is no official word on what actually OnePlus intends to discuss or announce in the world-renowned technology fair, but it is being widely reported that the company might give the press, a sneak peek on upcoming flagship OnePlus 7 and also the OnePlus TV.

"Reimagine the future with OnePlus. Join OnePlus at Ultramarinos where drinks and a taste of the future will be on us. We'll be celebrating MWC 2019 at this exclusive, invite-only event," reads the OnePlus' MWC 2019 invite (courtesy, Digit).

During the Qualcomm summit in Hawaii in late 2018, OnePlus had confirmed that the OnePlus 6T successor will be one of the first flagship phones of 2019 to boast Snapdragon 885 octa-core, Qualcomm's latest and most powerful chipset to date.

As per leaked images of the OnePlus 7 prototype, it is expected to boast notch-free display. It is expected to boast near-zero bezel on all the sides. But, not sure of the front camera will be housed in a punch-hole on top or placed at the bottom, as we seen in Xiaomi's original Mi Mix.

The Camera, battery and screen size details are yet to be ascertained, but we need not have to wait long, as more reports on the OnePlus 7 are expected surface online later this month, as the device is expected to make early launch around first quarter-end or early second quarter.

However, it is unlikely to boast 5G network support, as the company is expected to bring new technology in a product slated for launch in the second half of 2019. This is understandable given the fact that most countries are yet to roll out commercial 5G service.

As far as the OnePlus TV is concerned, it is expected to run Android TV OS-based interface. Last year, the company CEO, Pete Lau had announced that the smart TV will have the premium build quality, visually appealing slim body profile and most importantly offer top-notch video and audio quality.

In a related development, OnePlus has also invited fans and software developers to suggest a new feature for OxygenOS that will add more value to the user experience on the OnePlus phone. Winner will stand a chance to win the new 2019-series phone and also get a OnePlus VIP invite for the product launch.

Recently, OnePlus was crowned numero uno premium mobile brand beating Samsung and Apple in India.

OnePlus 6 and its successor OnePlus 6T have received an overwhelming response in 2018 and generated hundreds of crores revenue within just minutes after going on sale. We expect OnePlus 7 to find similar appeal from consumers.