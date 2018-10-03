OnePlus 6 vs Poco F1 vs Oppo F9 Pro: Camera comparisonIBTimes India/YouTube

For the past couple of weeks, OnePlus has released a few teasers and TV ads revealing the upcoming flagship name—OnePlus 6T—along with features like water drop display design and in-screen fingerprint sensors. Now, the promotional image of the Android flagship has surfaced online leaving very little room for imagination on how it will look.

Prolific tipster Roland Quandt has posted OnePlus6T images front and back confirming the device will have more display real estate compared to the predecessor. The latter had a uni-brow like physical space on top housing a camera and companion sensors for Face Unlock feature.

Now, we have to understand that the successor has a fully shrunken notch in the form a water drop with just a snapper and rest of the sensors, are probably incorporated beneath the screen.

Though there is no sign of the in-screen fingerprint sensor, we are sure it is hidden beneath the display and will light up at the base only when the user picks the phone to use it similar to how Vivo V11 Pro works.

Even the OnePlus India's latest teaser indicated the presence of the biometric sensor near the base.

Since the fingerprint scanner has been moved to the front, there is only dual-camera with LED flash on the back, just above the OnePlus logo in the centre.

Quandt adds that the shell will have metal rim and glass cover on the back, but we are not sure OnePlus 6T will support wireless charging, which was sorely missed in the OnePlus 6.

OnePlus 6T: Everything You Need To Know

As we have discussed everything that is related to the exterior outlook of the phone, let's delve more on what is coming inside the OnePlus 6T.

Based on reliable reports we have gathered so far, it is expected to come with Android Oreo OS, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core and come in multiple RAM + storage configuration—6GB RAM+64GB storage, 8GB RAM+128GB storage and 8GB RAM+256GB storage.

It also comes with dual-camera on the back, a good selfie shooter with wide angle Field Of View (FOV) on the front.

Word on the street is that the OnePlus 6T will come with 3,610mAh battery, 310mAh (9.39%) more than the OnePlus 6 (3,300mAh). It is also expected to boast faster Warp Charge (aka Dash Charge) technology.

The new OnePlus 6T is expected to see the light of the day either on October 16 or 17. Also, OnePlus for the first time will introduce the OnePlus 6T with T-Mobile carrier contract deal in the US. The unlocked model is said to cost around $550 (around €475/Rs 39,482).