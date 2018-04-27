OnePlus is getting ready to launch its flagship OnePlus 6 after weeks of speculation. Interestingly, the new smartphone will be unveiled in London, UK, a day before it sees the light of day in its home country China and India.

The Chinese smartphone maker has announced that the OnePlus 6 would be unveiled in London at 12PM EDT (local time) on May 16. It has announced that 1000 tickets would be reserved for those who want to attend the event. Fans can buy the tickets before April 27 at £16, and £30 thereafter based on the availability of seats.

The company's Chinese website has announced the date and time of its OnePlus 6 unveiling event in the country. The flagship device will be announced in Beijing at 10AM (local time) on May 17 and fans can buy the entry tickets at 99 yuan starting April 27.

The OnePlus 6 is also scheduled to be announced in India on May 17. The unveiling event with tagline "The Speed You Need" will take place at 3PM IST in Mumbai and fans can buy the entry tickets from the company's India website starting 10AM on May 8.

The company has offered visitors at the launch event gift hampers like OnePlus Tote Bag, Marvel Avengers Cap, Marvel Avengers T-shirt, OnePlus Notebook, Cash Cannon, and OnePlus Voucher worth Rs 999.

The flagship smartphone will be launched for purchase in India on Amazon for its Prime members starting 12PM IST on May 21. It is expected to be made available to the public at a later date.

Expected features of OnePlus 6

The OnePlus 6 is expected to sport a 6.2-inch AMOLED screen with 1,080x2,280 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, and run Android Oreo operating system. It is also expected to feature a 6GB/8GB RAM, a 64GB/28GB/256GB internal storage with microSD card slot, 16MP + 20MP sensors, and a 3,450mAh battery.