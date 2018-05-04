The OnePlus 6 will see the light of day in less than two weeks from now but its features remain as discreet as it was a few months ago.

A new OnePlus device code named OnePlus A6000, believed to be the company's flagship, has been spotted on the website of Chinese telecom equipment certification authority TENAA ahead of the launch, and key specifications, including hardware, design and display have been revealed.

The OnePlus A6000 (OnePlus 6) has been spotted with a 6.28-inch AMOLED display (2280×1080p), 155.7×75.35×7.75mm dimension, and 177g weight on TENAA, according to Slashleaks. The device is also seen with an octa-core processor clocking at 2.45GHz, an Android 8.1 Oreo operating system, a 6GB RAM, a 64GB internal memory, a 20MP+16MP rear camera, a 16MP selfie camera, and a 3,300mAh battery.

However, the specifications of OnePlus 6 mentioned on TENAA contradict earlier reports. It was earlier reported that the upcoming flagship would feature a 6.2-inch AMOLED screen with 1,080x2,280 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, a 6GB/8GB RAM, a 64GB/28GB/256GB storage with microSD card slot, and a 3,450mAh battery.

It may be mentioned that OnePlus is yet to officially announce the key specifications of its upcoming flagship killer.

The OnePlus 6 will be unveiled in London, UK at 12PM EDT (local time) on May 16 before coming to Beijing, China and Mumbai, India on the next day, May 17. OnePlus fans can attend the unveiling event of the flagship (in UK, China and India) by buying the entry tickets from the company's website.

The unveiling events in all the three countries will be live streamed online on the company's official website.