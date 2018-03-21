Haji Mohammad Abu Bakar Osman, a 64-year-old Singaporean man was killed in a bus accident in Mecca, Saudi Arabia while carrying out Umrah (the minor pilgrimage). The incident which happened between 1 PM and 1.30 PM, Singapore time on Tuesday also left several people seriously injured.

Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) revealed that Haji Mohammad Abu Bakar Osman is the director of Abu Bakar travel services, the family-run travel agency that organized the trip.

Haji Mohammad's wife Hajah Fauziah Alias is now admitted to the intensive care unit at the King Faisal Hospital, Saudi Arabia. Two other people who are seriously injured are also undergoing treatment in the same hospital. Seventeen of the passengers who were initially admitted to the hospital are now discharged, while 10 people who suffered minor injuries are now undergoing treatment.

According to reports, Hajah Fauziah has suffered injuries to her neck and leg, and she is yet to regain consciousness.

The pilgrim group involved in the accident included members from Malaysia and Singapore. They arrived Mecca in a Scoot flight on March 12 and were expected to return to Singapore on March 25.

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore said that the ministry of affairs is working with the Saudi authorities to help the injured people. The council also expressed its condolences to the family members of Haji Mohammed and said that the Singapore Consul General in Jeddah has visited the injured people at the hospital.

The MUIS said the Singapore Consulate General in Saudi Arabia will continue providing assistance to the injured people and their family members.

Soon after the accident, Singapore prime minister Lee Hsien Loong expressed his sympathies to those involved in the accident through his Facebook page. Yacoob Ibrahim, the Minister-in-charge for foreign affairs posted on his Facebook saying his prayers are with the people who are involved in the unfortunate incident.