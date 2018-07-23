The football world stunned and social media platforms over flooded with posts and comments after German footballer Mesut Özil announced his unplanned retirement news from Die Mannschaft over "racism and disrespect" on Sunday, July 22 that he was facing for few months.

The four-page long statement not only showed how exhausted and disappointed the 29-year-old Arsenal player is but also uncovered the dark side of German football fans, the media and mostly the German Football Association or DFB (Deutscher Fußball-Bund).

Many supporters of the German team, who believe that Özil is one of the greatest players of this era, were shocked to know that the 2014 FIFA World Cup winning country could let their one of the best players away due to racist mentality.

Even though the attacking midfielder, who made his debut in 2009 for the national team, achieved many awards and respect for his contribution as a player of the German team, his own country slammed him so hard that he had to make the decision to retire from the national team.

Despite having a horrible history during German dictator Adolf Hitler's rule, the country was believed to come out from the dark zone and established their name as one of the greatest nations in the world. But the discrimination, racial abuse and the disrespectful events that Özil and his family had to face due to their Turkish roots, clearly showed that Germany is still far away to follow "No to Racism" slogan.

Here are some major key points from the statement that you need to know: