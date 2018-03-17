Oil prices ended higher as US stocks market rebounded.

The West Texas Intermediate for April delivery on Friday rose $1.15 to settle at $62.34 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while Brent crude for May delivery added $1.09 to close at $66.12 a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange, Xinhua reported.

US stocks ended higher on Friday as investors meditated on a batch of generally positive economic reports.

Analysts said crude futures have moved in sync with equities consecutively for the past 100 trading days, the longest such stretch in two years.

(IANS)