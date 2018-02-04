Official photos of star couple Taeyang of Big Bang and actress Min Hyo Rin have been revealed.

The two got married on February 3 at a church in Gyeonggi Province in South Korea and reception and party followed at the Paradise City Hotel and Resort in Incheon.

Their agencies released photos of the two at the reception and party, showing Taeyang wearing a tuxedo while Min Hyo Rin donning a beautiful wedding dress.

"Taeyang and Min Hyo Rin's wedding and after-party ended well with the blessings of many. Thank you once again for congratulating their marriage," according to the agencies.

Designer Youngsong Martin was responsible for creating a stunning wedding after-party. Martin's projects include the forest wedding in the "Twilight" film and Hollywood parties.

Big stars attended the wedding including YG Entertainment head Yang Hyun Suk, former 2NE1 members CL and Dara, Ra Mi Ran, Big Bang's Seungri, actor Cha Tae Hyun and Se7en.

Actor Ki Tae Young officiated the wedding and Zion.T performed the congratulatory song.

According to YG Entertainment, "We'd like to thank everyone congratulating Taeyang and Min Hyo Rin on their marriage. The wedding ceremony that took place today on February 3 went very well thanks to the love and attention they received."

"The private ceremony was held at a church for family, friends, and colleagues at 3PM and lasted about an hour. It was officiated by actor Ki Tae Young, and Zion T sang the congratulatory song. The wedding after-party held at Paradise City will be hosted by fellow Big Bang member Daesung, and the congratulatory songs will be by CL and Seungri," it said.

It added, "We thank you once again for the limited press, and we hope that you'll continue to watch over them warmly. They'll repay all the love by living a happy life. Please give them a lot of support on their new beginning. Thank you."