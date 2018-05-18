A new study has suggested that octopuses, one of the most unique creatures in the animal kingdom could be aliens from outer space. The team of 33 international scientists has carried out this new theory on the marine creature and their findings were published in the journal Progress in Biophysics and Molecular Biology.

Octopuses are widely considered the most intelligent invertebrates and this has made scientists believe that these creatures are one of the many living forms to have come from outer space to the earth.

"Evidence of the role of extraterrestrial viruses in affecting terrestrial evolution has recently been plausibly implied in the gene and transcriptome sequencing of Cephalopods. The genome of the Octopus shows a staggering level of complexity with 33,000 protein-coding genes more than is present in Homo sapiens," wrote the researchers in the study report.

How did octopuses reach earth?

In the study report, researchers revealed that cryopreserved eggs, embryos and seeds might have travelled to earth on icy bodies. As the extraterrestrial eggs and embryos reached the earth, they eventually hatched into life.

Scientists call this theory 'Panspermia'. Panspermia is a long debated topic among evolutionists. This theory suggested that alien life might have travelled from space rocks and then it reached the earth. Proponents of this theory believe that the sudden appearance of new animals in ancient fossil records is a proof of Panspermia.

"Its large brain and sophisticated nervous system, camera-like eyes, flexible bodies, instantaneous camouflage via the ability to switch color and shape are just a few of the striking features that appear suddenly on the evolutionary scene," added the research paper.

Moden science criticizes the study

Even though many people are convinced with this new theory, experts have strongly criticized this study claiming that none of the meteorites was collected on earth that contain any kinds of genetic materials. They also make it clear that the genetic makeup of octopuses is very similar to the organisms on earth.