A study published in the American Journal of Medicine has revealed that occasional marijuana use will not increase the risk of kidney disease among healthy adults below the age of 60.

During the study, researchers analyzed a nationally representative sample of more than 14,000 predominantly healthy adults aged between 18-59 in the United States. These members were the ones who participated in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey from 2007 to 2014.

As a part of the survey, the participants were asked to answer a questionnaire which helped the study team to classify the group into three sections based on marijuana use; never users, past users, and current users.

The research team later analyzed and measured the serum creatinine concentration and found that there is no association between history of marijuana use and the possibility of developing stage 2 or chronic renal disease.

The study team also did not find any significant association between the history of marijuana use and the onset of microalbuminuria, a condition where the albumin level of urine gets increased which is a primary marker of kidney disease.

"Our research provides some reassuring evidence suggesting that there is no detrimental effect of infrequent, relatively light use of marijuana on kidney function among healthy adults under age 60," said Murray Mittleman, a professor of Epidemiology at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the lead author of the study.

However, the researchers made it clear that their study has not addressed heavy users, elderly people, and those with existing chronic kidney conditions.

"Our research does not address heavy users, the elderly, or those with pre-existing chronic kidney disease. Research is needed to evaluate the impact of marijuana use in adults 60 and over, and among those with existing or at risk of developing kidney disease," added Mittleman.

The news study report is expected to give an upper edge to people who propagate the necessity of legalizing marijuana.