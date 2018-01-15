K-pop boy band Shinhwa's Kim Dong Wan has reacted in response to dangers caused by obsessed fans.

Groups of crazy fans have been causing trouble often inconveniencing Dong Wan's stay at his residence. The 38-year-old actor lives in the countryside which is quite far away from the city and fans from the city has been disturbing him and the locals by trespassing the area now and then making noises. They bring eatables and other stuff which attracts other wild animals staying nearby.

On January 15, the singer has released a statement through CI Entertainment's official Facebook page saying, "There has been an increase in activity of International and Korean fans seeking out the residence of our artist Kim Dong Wan."

The agency also said that they understand that the activities of the fans may come out of love and interest but things like noise have caused damage to the local residents.

The residents are worried that due to the food and other things that they leave behind may lure wild animals such as boars to private homes.

The agency also warned saying," "From now on, if the same complaint is brought up again, we will be identifying the fans who are visiting [his home] and authorizing a disadvantage that will affect fan signings, broadcast participation opportunities, and other various events. We ask for your understanding."

Also, Shinhwa group is turning 20 years old this year and they are planning to have a special fan party. "Shinhwa 20 Fan Party – All Your Dreams" event will be held on March 23 and 24 at the SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium.