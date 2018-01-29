The year 2017 revived the career of Korean boy band NU'EST, thanks to their participation in the survival audition TV show "Produce 101."

After the show, fans took interest in them. Hwang Min Hyun became a member of temporary boy band Wanna One while Baekho, Aron, Ren, and JR launched the subunit NU'EST W.

They recently won a Disc Bonsang at the Golden Disc Awards and Discovery of the Year at the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA).

"Many people told us that 2017 was the year of NU'EST, and it was such an honor [to hear that]," said Ren.

According to Aron, "We received so much love. Now, we want to repay that love. We're so happy."

NU'EST W are preparing for their comeback this year and the members selected keywords for their goals in 2018.

"Straightforward path," Baekho said. "We received so much love last year and now we want to repay that. If last year was one of the reversals, I hope we're able to run full-tilt down a straightforward path this year."

Ren said, "I want it to be a year where we hold nothing back as we give back to our fans" while for Aron, it's "Happiness path. I hope it will be a year of happiness for us and our fans.

"Flower path. I hope we, our fans, and everyone around us walk down a flower path this year," explained Ren.

NU'EST debuted in 2012 and after five years, they received their first TV music show award through NU'EST W and the song "Where You At."

They won the award on "M Countdown" and back then, JR revealed that when they received the trophy, "I couldn't speak properly. It was hard to stand because my legs felt weak. I'm really thankful to our fans who cheered for us. It's because of them I was able to be so happy, and I really want to tell them thank you."