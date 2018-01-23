Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore and BlueSG Pte, a subsidiary of Blue Solutions owned by the Bolloré Group, launched Singapore's first flash-charging electric shuttle.

Named the NTU-Blue Solutions Flash Shuttle, the fully electric vehicle only requires 20 seconds to recharge at stations, which are fitted for its quick charging while passengers board and alight, according to a statement on Monday.

The road trials planned for the 22-seater shuttle will be between NTU's Halls of Residence at North Hill and JTC's CleanTech One, which is part of the Jurong Innovation District where special charging stations have been built.

"The use of electric vehicles in public transportation is rapidly expanding across the world, as it offers more efficient transportation systems and reductions in greenhouse gas emissions," NTU President Professor Subra Suresh said in a statement.

The costs of operating Bluetram is five to ten times lower than tram systems as it does not require costly infrastructures such as rails or catenary, and a whole line can be deployed in a matter of weeks.

The research partnership with BlueSG will run for two years and is supported by the Economic Development Board, Singapore. As part of the trials, NTU students would also be able to ride the shuttle from the second half of 2018.

The collaboration is also one of the key initiatives under the France-Singapore Year of Innovation, which aims to intensify cooperation on innovation between the two countries in 2018.