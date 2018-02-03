National Parks Board (NParks) has decided to recreate three historical gardens around Fort Canning Park and within. The statutory board of the government of Singapore, according to reports, aims at restoring the heritage of the area with this.

Lawrence Wong, National Development Minister, said on February 3 that they are planning to recreate the environment of Singapore in 14th, 19th and 20th centuries. The construction work is expected to start in March and go on for a year or so.

NParks has asked members of the public to give suggestions. They can go to the NParks website or at a public exhibition at the Fort Canning Centre to give in their inputs between February 3 and 11.

These gardens will be called Royal Garden, the First Botanic Garden and Jubilee Park. Not only this, two heritage trails will also be introduced along with them. This development was announced by the minister at the launch of a festival at the Fort Canning Hill to celebrate its history and surroundings.

"Fort Canning Park is an integral part of our history. We want to ensure that its stories continue to be remembered. This is why we are enhancing Fort Canning," Wong said, according to Channel NewsAsia.

He dished out more facts about the upcoming project. The First Botanic Garden will mimic the landscape of 19th Century Singapore. The surroundings will remind visitors of the glorious spice trade between historical civilizations in Asia, Northeast Africa and Europe.

Talking about improving the accessibility to the fort, Mr Wong said that the park will be linked to nearby landmarks. "Covered escalators will bring visitors from Fort Canning MRT station to the hilltop, and from Stamford Green to Fort Canning Park," said the minister.

NParks is working hard to revamp parks in Singapore. The country's first automated underground bicycle parking system was introduced in the Admiralty Park on January 5.