US President Donald Trump tweeted about California's plans for high-speed rail and within an hour California Governor Gavin Newsom denied Trump's claims by calling the information as 'Fake News' on Thursday, February 14.

Trump tweeted that "California has been forced to cancel the massive bullet train project after having spent and wasted many billions of dollars. "

He also added that the Golden State California "owe the Federal Government three and a half billion dollars. We want that money back now. Whole project is a "green" disaster!"

US Today reported that just one day ago when Newson made a surprise visit to a local elementary school, where he signed his first bill since being elected governor.

During his visit, he said that a 119-mile long train track is already in the works between Merced and Bakersfield in California's Central Valley.

Later, while replying to Trump's tweet on state's plans for high-speed rail, Newsom started the tweet with two words, which are 'Fake News' and continued by saying that the authority is committed to the nation's first high-speed rail project that will be connecting the Central Valley and beyond and work is under process.

He also clarified that the funds, used in this project, belongs to CA and it was the Congress, who allocated the money, not the Federal government, so no one is giving the funds.

Newsom also sarcastically added that "The train is leaving the station — better get on board! (Also, desperately searching for some wall $$??)"