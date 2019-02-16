Novak Djokovic will beat tennis stars Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the list of most Grand Slam wins, according to Novak Djokovic's father Srdjan Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic won his 15th career Grand Slam title in January after he defeated Rafael Nadal at the 2019 Australian Open final in straight sets.

Roger Federer leads the list with most number of Grand Slam wins with 20 titles and Nadal is second in the list with 17 titles. Djokovic Sr is confident his son can overtake the Spaniard and the Swiss tennis ace.

Novak Djokovic's wish is to overtake Nadal and Federer, according to his father.

"His wish is that by the end of his tennis career, which will last several more years, he will surpass the records of Nadal and Federer," said Srdjan Djokovic.

"He is simply too ambitious and too good not to do that. If he had not sustained that injury, he would be a step away from that goal. This way he is just two steps away. And trust me, he will succeed."

Novak Djokovic's next chance to win a Grand Slam title will be at this year's Roland Garros, a tournament Nadal has won for a record 11 times so far in his career. It is not easy to defeat Nadal on clay and tennis expert David Law takes a look at Djokovic's chances of winning the 2019 French Open.

"When he won that French Open last time, that was climbing the ultimate peak individually and as a group he'd won four in a row but he'd finally won the French Open," said Law.

"It took him so much to win the French Open and imagine how that must have felt for him. I really do understand the burnout. We poke a bit of fun about some of the stuff he says, I don't understand half of it."

"Who cares what I understand and what I don't, it bloody works for him and keeps him in a frame of mind that is perfect for high octane, intense sport because he is able to overcome whatever it is."