Novak Djokovic takes on unseeded Karen Khachanov in the men's singles final of Paris Masters 2018 on Sunday, November 4.

When does the final start and how to watch it live

The title match between Djokovic and Khachanov will not start before 3 pm local time, 10 pm SGT and 3 pm BST.

Djokovic vs Khachanov preview

Djokovic needs a win on Sunday to go on a level with Rafael Nadal for the most number of Masters 1000 titles in the sport. Going by his recent form, it's hard not to imagine the Serb standing on the top step of the podium at the AccorHotels Arena later today.

The Serb heads into the final on the back of a 22-match unbeaten run. The soon-to-be-crowned world number one booked a place in Sunday's outing after beating Roger Federer in a three-set marathon that went on for three hours and two minutes.

Djokovic has been nearly unbeatable since returning to peak form at Wimbledon. The 31-year-old will be the overwhelming favourite to win his fourth straight title on the hard court later today.

On the other hand, Khachanov will be playing his maiden Masters 1000 final wherein he faces an uphill task. The Russian number two though will be hoping to seek inspiration from his spirited run in the ongoing tournament.

Khachanov, who has moved to as high as world number 18, will jump seven more places to a career-best ranking if he defeats Djokovic.

The 22-year-old has beaten three top-10 opponents in Paris while decimating Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem with 6-1, 6-2 and 6-4, 6-1 wins, respectively.

Khachanov acknowledges he has been enjoying the best phase of his nascent tennis career in the second half of the ongoing season and that he is confident ahead of the big final.

"I think especially the second part of the year I'm playing really my best tennis. I'm having the best season, so far. I'm confident and I'm in the final, so I'm really happy about it," Khachanov said, as quoted by ATP's official website.

Khachanov has lost to Djokovic in their only meeting at Wimbledon in straight sets earlier this year. However, the Russian can take heart from the fact that his seasoned opponent is coming into the match after a slugfest with Federer.

Djokovic pointed out after the win over Federer that he would be looking at recovering quickly and getting ready for the big final. While fatigue can play a part, the Serb will be hoping to use all his experience and put consistent pressure on his younger opponent.

Paris Masters final TV channels

UK: Sky Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

Italy: Sky Italia

Japan: NHK