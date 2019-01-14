The OnePlus 6T edition is not even four months old in the market and already we have been given a glimpse of its successor.

A full-screen phone with OxygenOS interface and 'Never Settle' wallpaper placed beside the waterdrop notch display-based OnePlus 6T has been pictured. The new mysterious mobile understood to be the OnePlus 7 features has no notch at all and even there is no physical space on top to house the front camera suggesting it might boast elevating camera either like VivoNex or the Oppo Find X.

Since the base is not shown in the picture, it might be placed on the phone's chin similar to Mi Mix 2. For now, we cannot validate which type of front camera the OnePlus6T successor will come with.

It also shows a speaker grille protruding on top of the screen. It is thin and doesn't affect the aesthetic look of the phone. Up on closer observation, we were able to find the textured red-hued slider button and the power button in the right side edge and the volume rocker on the left. This information further lends credibility to the leaked image.

As far as the other specifications are concerned, OnePlus 7 will definitely be one of the first flagship phone in 2019 to come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 processor. It might also boast 5G modem, which will enable smartphone users in select developed markets to enjoy high speed internet speed of more than 1Gbps.

Camera, battery and screen size details are yet to be ascertained, but we need not have to wait long, as more scoops on the OnePlus 7 is expected to revealed in coming days, as the device is expected to make early launch around first quarter-end or early second quarter.