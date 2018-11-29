A new study conducted by researchers at the Leipzig University in Germany has found that endurance training has positive anti-aging benefits, while resistance training may not help you to stay and look young. During the study, the research team found that endurance and high-intensity training both slowed or even reversed cellular aginga and surprisingly, resistance training did not show any positive impacts on aging.

The study published in the European Heart Journal tried to analyze the impacts of endurance training, high-intensity interval training and resistance training on the aging of human cells. The research enrolled 266 young, healthy but previously inactive volunteers and later randomized them to perform these exercises.

After six months of training, when the scientists analyzed the results, they were surprised to see an increase in telomerase activity, as well as tlomere length among people who did endurance and high-intensity interval training.

It should be noted that telomere is a repetitive DNA sequence that caps the chromosome and protects it from deteriorating. As people grow older telomere gets shortened and will finally result in cell death.

The process of telomere shortening is influenced by various proteins. However, an increase in telomerase could slow down the shortening and people who did endurance exercises showed an increase in the secretion of this enzyme.

"In volunteers who did endurance and high-intensity training, telomerase activity and telomere length increased, which are both important for cellular aging, regenerative capacity and thus, healthy aging. Interestingly, resistance training did not exert these effects. It may help to design future studies on this important topic by using telomere length as an indicator of 'biological age' in future intervention studies" said Professor Ulrich Laufs who led the study, The Independent reports.

To make things more clear, endurance exercises like running, swimming, skiing and cycling could make you look younger, while resistance exercises which include strength training may not bring you the desired results.

A few weeks ago, another study conducted by researchers at the St George's University, Grenada has revealed that static exercises like weight lifting is more beneficial than dynamic exercises like running for heart health.