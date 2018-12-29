SpaceX, the private space company founded by South African billionaire Elon Musk, is now busy building a manned Mars base which is expected to be operational before 2030. Now, Elon Musk has revealed that first Mars inhabitant may be some kind of artificial intelligence (AI).

While interacting with Twitter users on Thursday, Elon Musk made it clear that there is a 30 per cent chance that the first inhabitant on the Red Planet may be sometimes an AI robot.

Elon Musk takes a U-turn from his previous stand?

The comments from Elon Musk seems to be surprising, as he has been criticizing the advent of AI for many years. The SpaceX founder has many times urged authorities to take proper regulatory steps to monitor the rise of AI. At one point in time, he had even claimed that the widespread rise of AI will make humans an endangered species.

He even added that the non-regulatory implementation of AI will finally emerge more dangerous than the nukes possessed by North Korea led by notorious dictator Kim Jong-un.

Elon Musk believes that AI will be more powerful and intelligent than normal humans, and in the course of time, it will gain dominance in the planet resulting in the extinction of humans.

Elon Musk ready to visit mars despite chances of death

Even though Musk has predicted a 30 per cent chances of AI visiting the planet, he gave the remaining 70 per cent possibility that he will visit the Red Planet much ahead than any other beings.

A few weeks back too, Elon Musk had shared similar desire to live on Mars. While talking with Axios on HBO, Musk revealed that there is a 70 per cent chance that he will reach the Martian surface despite narrow chances of survival.

As per Musk, the risks associated with dying on Mars is not refraining him from the red planet. To substantiate his point, he made it clear that people used to climb Mount Everest despite regular deaths which happened in the area.