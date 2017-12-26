Prophecies by great seers have been sending warnings to mankind claiming that all the wrongdoings committed by them cannot be undone and the sin cannot be washed. Though there are people who don't believe in these prophecies, there are cynics who do. However, the thrill that comes along with future predictions can't be ignored.

From Nostradamus to Baba Vanga, several prophecies coming through these mystics remain unexplained and sadly, most of their prophecies have come true. For the coming year 2018, the predictions coming from these two mystics seem similar but sadly enough, not overwhelming for the human population. It shall be a tug of war between Nostradamus and the Balkan mystic as they have taken to the stage to reveal the upcoming events of 2018.

Nostradamus, belonging to 16th century France predicted Diana's death, Hitler's dictatorship, nuclear war, the second world war, and the 9/11 attacks. Nostradamus spoke of the 45th president of USA centuries ago. He had said,"The great shameless, udacious bawler, He will be elected governor of the army: The boldness of his contention, The bridge broken, the city faint from fear". It definitely did speak of USA's current president, Donald Trump.

Sadly, the picture he has drawn for the year 2018, doesn't seem that great either. Nostradamus foresees that the face of the world might change due to constant natural disasters which again can be typhoons or devastating cyclones to asteroid and Nibiru attacks and a Great War, not between two countries but two directions- the East and the West. The tensed up situation between North Korea and USA is a proof enough to support this view.

He also predicted that fireballs will be coming down from the sky killing thousands. Haven't we all heard about Kim Jong Un's nuclear testings? He further predicts that the East will face terrible earthquake and flooding and extreme weather conditions. As per reports, the tropical storm Kai-Tak or Urduja and the second storm Tembin has already killed more than 200 people in the Philippines and the numbers are still rising. Moreover, earthquakes in the Pacific Ring of Fire is a common phenomenon.

Nostradamus further stated that the Earth will be engulfed by volcanic eruptions which will turn the earth into ashes. Mount Agung in Bali, Indonesia is still fuming and experts suggest that it might be a supervolcanic eruption. It erupted for ten minutes. Around 76,000 people have already been evacuated. Moreover, there is news doing the rounds, claiming that Mount Vesuvius might erupt sometime in 2018.

To sum up the Balkan mystic's prophecies, Baba Vanga, the Nostradamus from the Balkans predicted the 9/11 attacks, tsunami, Brexit, the rise of terror groups such as ISIS and Taliban and Barrack Obama's presidential term. Yes, all of these have come true. Speaking of the 9/11 terror attacks, she had said, "American brethren will fall after being attacked by the steel birds. The wolves will be howling in a bush, and innocent blood will gush."

For 2018, she had predicted that China will surpass USA and might be the leader of the world along with scientists discovering a new form of energy in Venus. Well, NASA will indeed be launching the Parker Solar Probe in July to study the outer corona of the Sun by using Venus' gravitational force. The mission will be conducted to study the solar wind and energy that heats up the plasma surrounding the solar system. Speaking of China, the country indeed has contributed 15.6 percent of world's economy in 2015 and at the same time, USA's economy might see a downfall to 14.9 percent by 2025.

Till 2025, the world will see trouble and wreckage. According to Nostradamus, whatever will be left until 2025 in the world will be filled with peace, and like a phoenix, a new era shall rise from the ashes of the old world.

The year that is to come holds a lot of speculations. Who will win the war of prediction? Only time can tell.