In a revelation that may ruffle quite a few feathers, North Korea has said that it tested a "high-tech new weapon" under the guidance and supervision of its leader Kim Jong Un on Friday, November 16.

While Pyongyang said that the test was successful and impressed Jong Un, it did not specify what kind of weapon was tested.

"The testing of the high-tech tactical weapon has been carried out successfully, meeting all superior and powerful designing indicators," KCNA said in the report. "It is a great way to defend the territory of the country with iron barriers and strengthen the combat power of the people's army."

Pyongyang has also said that the development of the weapon was started during the regime of Jong Un's father Kim Jong il and the reclusive leader "missed Kim Jong-il very much while seeing the great success of its test." The state media also said that Jong Un was "excited" about the weapon and lauded the hard of the scientists and researchers involved.

"After seeing the power of the tactical weapon, Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un was so excited to say that another great work was done by the defence scientists and munitions industrial workers to increase the defence capability of the country," the report said.

Speaking of the weapon test, Jong Un said that it was a result of his government's focus on defence, science and technology and the move also helped in boosting the defence capabilities of the nation. "This result today is a justification of the party's policy focused on defense science and technology, another display of our rapidly growing defense capabilities to the whole region, and a groundbreaking change in strengthening our military's combat capabilities," Jong Un said.

Meanwhile, experts believe that the weapon test most likely is not a cause of concern and the fact that North Korea is refering to it as a "tactical" weapon and not "strategic" hints that it may not be a ballistic missile.

South Korea's Response

Seoul does not really seem too alarmed by the latest test and said that it was still analysing what kind of weapon was Pyongyang testing and developing. However, it looks like South Korea will not really be surprised if the weapon was nuclear in nature and many have said that Pyongyang had never promised to halt its nuclear activities.

What The United States Has Said

Responding to the latest test, the US has said that it is confident that Jong Un would keep his promise to stop any kind of nuclear activities and believes it had nothing to worry about. "We remain confident that the promises made by President Trump and Chairman Kim will be fulfilled," the US State Department spokesman said in a statement.

Could North Korea Be Going Back On Its Promise?

This is the first weapon test that Pyongyang has carried out since reportedly pledging to denuclearise the nation in June 2018. In the summit with United States President Donald Trump in Singapore, it was said that Jong Un had specified that the country would not carry out any more tests and shut down all its nuclear facilities.

However, many have speculated that Pyongyang is not too pleased with the US and is frustrated with the amount of time that the US is taking to lift the sanctions imposed on North Korea.

Just a few days ago, North Korea's Foreign Ministry had warned that Pyongyang could go back to developing nuclear weapons if sanctions were not lifted soon. In addition, North Korea is also said to be irked about small-scale joint military exercises held by the United States and South Korea.

Jong Un and Trump are likely to meet for the second time in 2019.