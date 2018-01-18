US President Donald Trump, in an exclusive interview with Reuters, said that North Korea is steadily advancing its missile capability which will soon help them to hit the US mainland.

"They're not there yet, but they're close. And they get closer every day," Trump told Reuters.

The President also conveyed his apprehension whether talks with North Korea will be useful. Earlier, Donald Trump had expressed his readiness for open talks with North Korean Supreme leader Kim Jong-un. Trump also talked about his predecessor's failure in negotiations with North Korea aimed at controlling the nation's blind nuclear ambitions.

President Trump even blamed his predecessors Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama for failing to resolve the crisis.

Donald Trump, during the talk, declined to comment on whether he had tried to communicate with Kim Jong-un. However, Donald Trump has always tried to mock the North Korean supreme leader whenever he gets a chance, and several times, he has called Kim 'Little Rocket Man' through tweets on his Twitter handle.

Trump also stated that he would be happy if the crisis in the Korean peninsula ends on peaceful terms. However, he also hinted that the chances of procuring a solution with peaceful means are pretty less.

After Trump expressed his doubts about open talks with North Korea, political experts believe that a military action is imminent. In the meantime, several reports have also surfaced that Pyongyang is now preparing for its next Inter-Continental Ballistic Missile test.

During the talk, Donald Trump also lashed out against Russia for helping North Korea to avoid international sanctions.

"Russia is not helping us at all with North Korea. What China is helping us with, Russia is denting. In other words, Russia is making up for some of what China is doing," said Trump during the Oval Office Interview.

Russia has not commented on the grave statements made by Donald Trump.