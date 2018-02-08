South Korea's Yonhap news agency has revealed that North Korea has conducted a military parade on Thursday, a day ahead of the Winter Olympics. In the previous years, the military parade used to get conducted in April, but this time, Pyongyang brought it forward, and political experts believe that this move is to convey a strong message to the US.

Last month, South Korean officials have revealed that they have spotted 13,000 troops and 200 pieces of equipment near an airport in Pyongyang, and they believed it as a rehearsal for the parade. According to latest updates, North Korea has showcased its long-range ICBMs including Hwasong-15 during the military parade.

However, the main organizer of Pyeongchang Olympics has said that the recent military drill conducted by North Korea will not affect the dynamics of the upcoming Olympic games.

Adding heat to the tensions between Pyongyang and Washington, a North Korean official on Thursday revealed that the country will not be talking to the United States delegates on the sidelines of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

According to KCNA, the North Korean state news agency, Jo Yong Sam, department director general of North Korea's foreign ministry said that Pyongyang had never begged the United States for a dialogue, and will continue this strong stand in the future too.

Jo Yong Sam's comments regarding the disinterest to talk with the US delegates have fetched mixed reactions from all corners. Earlier US Vice President Mike Pence had expressed his openness for negotiations with the Kim Jong-un led regime. "I haven't requested any meeting. But we'll see what happens," said Pence recently, CNN reports.

North Korea's delegation for Winter Olympics is being led by Kim Yong Nam, one of the most powerful politicians in the country. Kim Jong-un's sister Kim Yo Jong is also a part of the North Korean delegate.

Recent comments from North Korea has indicated that the country is willing to have a diplomatic relationship with Seoul, but they are not ready to go down even an inch when it comes to their relationship with the United States.