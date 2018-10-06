HMD Global Oy laid out the Android Pie release schedule for the media at the recently concluded Nokia 7.1 launch event.

The company has confirmed to release the Google's sweet baked dish-flavoured OS update to Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus by the end of October. Also, it promised to expand the software rollout for Nokia 8 and the Nokia 8 Sirocco in November.

Recently, HMD Global got panned for the delay in releasing Android Pie to the Nokia 7 Plus, as OnePlus despite not being part of the Android One program, it beat the Finnish company by rolling the major update to the OnePlus 6.

Many were concerned whether HMD Global Oy would fulfil the timely deployment of a major software update to other Nokia phones by the end of 2019. Now, with the announcement, HMD Global Oy is finally living up to its promise.

Here's what to expect in Android Pie: