In October, Juho Sarvikas, the chief product officer of HMD Global Oy promised to release Android Pie to the Nokia 5.1 Plus before the end of the year and as promised, the company has delivered the Google's sweet pastry flavoured mobile OS to the popular mid-range phone.

HMD Global Oy has already released the Android Pie to the China region-specific Nokia X5. The company took to Twitter to confirm the news and since the software deployment for the global variant—Nokia 5.1 Plus is being carried out in phases; it will take some time, probably this weekend, to reach all the corners of the world.

Here's How To Install Android Pie On Nokia 5.1 Plus:

Step 1: Once you get new software notification, select "Yes, I'm in"

Step 2: After the software is downloaded, select "Install now"

Step 3: After the software is installed, your phone will restart automatically

Step 4: Your phone is now updated

If you haven't received any update notifications on your Nokia phone, check it manually by going to Settings >> phone >> check system update. If it says there is an update available, follow the procedure as mentioned above.

Android Pie: Key Features You Should

Android Pie also comes with Wind Down and Do Not Disturb. With these features, users can set a daily schedule to get the phone ready for bed. Its screen fades to Grayscale, while Do Not Disturb silences notifications for a restful sleep. He/she can activate Do Not Disturb anytime they want to disconnect.

Android Pie's Slices feature identifies relevant information of users' favourite apps to make them more easily accessible when they need them

Besides the regular Google security patch, Android 9 Pie brings numerous new safety features, including a standardized biometric authentication prompt to provide a more consistent authentication experience across Android.

After upgrading to the Android Pie, devices will restrict any apps accessing users' phone microphone, camera, or other sensors when an app is idle or running in the background. (If an app does need to access a sensor, it will show a persistent notification on your phone.)

Furthermore, Android 9 introduces several new security features, including a standardized biometric authentication prompt to provide a more consistent authentication experience across Android.

The Pie update also brings important enhancements that protect all web communications and offer private web surfing. It enables encryption of Android backups with a client-side secret (the device PIN, pattern or password) for greater security.

Android 9 Pie also makes notifications more useful and offer actionable functionalities with conversations such as attach photos and stickers along with suggesting smart replies. Also, helps users get things done faster by predicting their next move and displaying the right action on the phone.

The new System navigation system offers a single home button that provides intelligent predictions and suggestions (user enabled).

Other notable features include full-view screen friendly swipe-based navigation interface option, revamped setting drawer, adaptive battery and display, extend battery life and several others.

