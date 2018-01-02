HMD Global has finally released the Nokia 2 smartphone in Singapore and two variants are now available to purchase from multiple physical stores and online starting at S$159. Like what Nokia is known for, this 5-inch stunner sports a powerful 4,100 mAh battery that is built to last for two days of uninterrupted use.

In an emailed statement to IBTimes Singapore, the Finnish startup firm affiliated with Nokia takes pride in the handset's impressive battery life. To bring that into reality, chief product officer Juho Sarvikas notes that "every component of the Nokia 2--from the display to battery, chipset to system design--has been engineered to draw as little power as possible from the huge battery".

The mighty battery life does not come at the expense of the overall system performance of the device, thanks to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 212 processor and the Android 7.1.1 Nougat firmware. The Nokia 2 sports a 5-inch LTPS IPS LCD display, offering a high-quality viewing experience without compromising power consumption.

In terms of camera, the 8-megapixel rear shooter has automatic scene detection and autofocus while the 5-megapixel front shooter is even greater for selfies.

Of all Android features, the company boasts of trusty Google Assistant. Not to mention, the operating system comes without preinstalled apps and skins.

"Nokia smartphones always offer a pure, secure and up-to-date Android experience, with incredible features like Google Assistant but no preinstalls or skins. Launching with Android Nougat and Android Oreo ready, the Nokia 2 receives monthly security updates so you can be sure that your smartphone is safe and up-to-date."

Interested buyers in Singapore can get the Nokia 2 in Pewter/Black or Pewter/White option, starting at S$159 only. The Nokia 2 is available through sole distributor A-Mobile from all M1, Courts, Challenger, Best Denki, Sprint Cass, Gain City, Handphoneshop, 3Mobile outlets, Mustafa and online at Lazada.