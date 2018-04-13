Christian numerologist David Meade has once again taken the internet by storm predicting a new doomsday date. Now, April 23, 2018, will mark the end of this world, as the rogue planet Nibiru will hit the earth with its full fury causing massive destruction all around, he declared.

However, experts brushed it aside again assuring the people that April 23 will be just like any other normal day on the calendar, as there is no such thing as Nibiru in our solar system.

Will the world end? Meade says Yes, experts say No

David Meade makes it clear that the position of planets on April 23 echoes the language in the Bible from Revelation 12:1-2. Meade believes that the sun, moon, and Jupiter which supposedly represent Messiah will be in Virgo on the predicted date, and the whole world will witness Nibiru on the fateful day.

"A great sign appeared in heaven: a woman clothed with the sun, with the moon under her feet and a crown of twelve stars on her head. She was pregnant and cried out in pain as she was about to give birth," reads the passage in Bible.

Previously some conspiracy theorists have argued that the arrival of Nibiru is even depicted in the Mayan calendar.

However, experts consider it a hoax since the celestial bodies will not come under the position mentioned in Bible on April 23, 2018. According to experts, Jupiter will be in Libra all day at night in Libra, and no celestial bodies mentioned by Meade in his apocalyptic theory will be there in Virgo on April 23, 2018.

NASA has also debunked David Meade's apocalyptic theory many times in the past. Scientists in NASA have made it clear that Nibiru is an internet hoax, and had it been real, it would have already been visible to our naked eyes.

Even in the midst of these criticisms, David Meade sticks to his prediction that the world will end on April 23, and he has also asked people to prepare for the apocalyptic events.

What is Nibiru?

Nibiru is a mythical planet which conspiracy theorists believe could hit the earth causing widespread destruction everywhere. Even though theories surrounding this rogue space body has been making rounds since the 1990s, it became known last year when David Meade predicted that the world is going to end on September 23, 2017.

However, the day went uneventfully, and Meade changed the date of the apocalypse to October 15, to be proved wrong for the second time. So, it remains to be seen whether Meade's prediction for April 23 will follow the suit or not.