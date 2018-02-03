There will be no live telecast for Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, which is going to start from February 9, in the south-east Asian country Singapore.

After a long discussion Mediacorp, a group of commercial media companies in the country, has not agreed on a price with the international advertising, public relations, stockholding company called Dentsu.

This Tokyo based company Dentsu has exclusive broadcast rights for Summer and as well as for Winter Olympics in 22 Asian countries from 2014 to 2024 but the Japanese company wanted to provide rights as a package for this only year's event.

Mediacorp proposed an offer for only Winter Olympics rights and the payable amount was less than the charge it paid for showing highlights of Winter and Youth Games in 2014.

However, in a statement, the national broadcaster said that regular news update on Winter Olympics will be available on Channel NewsAsia, 938Now, Today, and another news segment.

The lack of live coverage will be disappointing for Singaporeans, as the short track speed skater Cheyenne Goh has decided to represent her country for the first time in its sports history.

Goh will be competing in the women's 1,500m category on February 17.

The 18-year-old Goh achieved the qualification birth for 2018 Winter Olympics after a competition at International Skating Union (ISU) World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series.

However, her father Goh Kien Hwee also commented that they are really disappointed that none of the family members, including friends and followers would be able to witness the historical race live on television.

On the other hand, Goh's father also mentioned that they understand the problem related to the telecast and appreciate their efforts to get the telecasting rights.

In this case the President of Singapore Ice Skating Association (Sisa) Sonja Chong said that it would be good if they could watch Goh 'live' on TV while performing for her country on foreign soil.

Chong also asked Singapore residents to follow Sisa's Facebook page to receive regular updates of the Winter Olympic, in case of zero live telecasts.