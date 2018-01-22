Cold wave continued unabated in the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh region on Monday as the Met forecast little probability of any snowfall till January end.

"It is unlikely that the valley will have any appreciable snowfall this 'Chillai Kalan' although precipitation at isolated places is still possible," a MET official said.

The minimum temperature was minus 4.4 in Srinagar, minus 5.7 in Pahalgam and minus 4.5 in Gulmarg. Kargil at minus 18.8 was the coldest town in Jammu and Kashmir, followed by Leh at minus 14.3.

Jammu city recorded 7, Katra 7.5, Batote 4.6, Banihal minus 0.3, Bhaderwah 2.4 and Udhampur 2.9 degrees Celsius as the night's lowest temperature.

Otherwise, Jammu and Kashmir received light snowfall in higher reaches last Thursday, especially in the Valley and the Trikuta Hills in Jammu region during the night. On January 16, the minimum temperatures dropped to minus 19 degree Celsius in Kargil town, minus 13.8 degree Celsius in Leh.

Chilly winds blowing into the Kashmir Valley from snow-topped mountains have added to the severity of "Chillai Kalan", the 40-day long period of harsh winter that will end on January 30.