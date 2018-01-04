In less than a year since the Nintendo Switch was released, a team of developers have officially confirmed that a jailbreak solution for the gaming console will soon be available to the public. According to the developers, this method is "completely future proof" and guaranteed to work on any model regardless of the firmware.

Team-Xecuter on Saturday promised to push out the Switch jailbreak which is compatible with any firmware version of the console. The developers are proud to announce via its website that this cannot be patched by Nintendo.

"This solution will work on ANY Nintendo Switch console regardless of the currently installed firmware, and will be completely future proof. This is *the* solution for opening up CFW (Custom FirmWare) on the Nintendo Switch.

"We want to move the community forward and provide a persistent, stable and fast method of running your own code and custom firmware patches on Nintendo's latest flagship product. And we think we've succeeded!"

Despite the announcement, Team-Xecuter did not mention further details on what went down with its own solution, how it works and when it can possibly roll out the jailbreak. Knowing that it is future proof, the good news is that whatever future firmware updates Nintendo will roll out, the community is assured that they can still use this solution at any given instance. Hence, the custom firmware used by the developers is fully independent of Nintendo's.

Team-Xecuter posted decrypt key for the bootloader, which has been tested and verified by derrekr6, the hacker who dumped the Switch kernel. Initial reports speculate the jailbreak will become available this spring.

Watch the teaser for the Nintendo Switch bootup process below: