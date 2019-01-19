The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev has recently opened up about her true feelings for her ex-boyfriend Ian Somerhalder and his wife Nikki Reed, and her revelation shows that her feelings for Ian have matured with time.

After xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, Nina has made her return to the television with Fam. The 30-year-old actress recently made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where a viewer asked the actress about her former fling Ian and his wife Nikki Reed.

The viewers asked Nina, "Do you see Ian? And now that he's married, is it weird that you are friends with both him and his wife?"

Nina answered the man that she does not feel weird at all about her friendship with both Ian and his wife Nikki.

"That's great. Why can't everyone be friends?" Nina simply answered.

Nina and Ian Somerhalder started dating in 2010 when they were filming for The Vampire Diaries. However, after their sudden breakup in 2013, the Lost TV series actor started dating Twilight movie actress Nikki Reed and got married to her in 2015. Ever since then, Nina and Ian have maintained a good friendship.

Apparently, this is not the first time when Nina has spoken about The Vampire Diaries alum Ian Somerhalder. When Ian got married, everyone was wondering how Nina will react on this but she told Entertainment Weekly that ever since she has parted ways with Ian, she has come to terms with herself that he is a great friend and she is genuinely happy with his decision of moving on with his life.

During her recent appearance at the talk show, Nina was further asked to share her views on The Vampire Diaries' season eight finale. The acclaimed actress left the supernatural show after season six but returned for one final season.

"I think the show had a satisfying, awesome [ending]—for me, it was great because I got to go back and be a part of the finale, say goodbye and pay homage to the characters," Nina said. "So, I was really happy with it, for sure."