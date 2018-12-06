Nikki Bella is currently enjoying being single. Her engagement with WWE wrestler John Cena was short-lived, but Total Bellas star has come out of it stronger than ever. Nikki recently appeared in The Bachelorette, and her date with Peter Kraus was also previewed in the released teaser. As per reports, Nikki Bella reportedly hoped that John Cena would get jealous by her going on a date.

After ending her high-profile affair with John Cena, Nikki Bella got back into the dating game by going on a blind date with The Bachelorette star Peter Kraus. As per sources, Nikki reportedly freaked out and even said no to Peter when he tried to kiss her.

However, as per a report by HollywoodLife, Nikki reportedly knew that her blind date on The Bachelorette will draw attention and she knew that her being on a date with a new guy "would bother John a bit as well, so she was happy to do it."

"The show filmed awhile ago and she thought Peter was nice and cute, but it was so fresh after the breakup," the alleged source explained.

As per reports, there will not be any second date between Nikki Bella and Peter Kraus, but as per HollywoodLife's report, what actually matters is that John Cena now knows that his ex-fiancé is now moving on.

"Does it make her feel good to know that John has probably caught wind of the situation? Absolutely," the unverified insider added.

As of now, there may be many people who would like to date Nikki Bella but she just wants to enjoy being single and "Dating is a chore, she just wants to have fun. She will find someone eventually but she is in no rush at all."

At the same time, back in October, Nikki Bella was asked about her relationship status during an interview, and she said that she is still trying to get herself together after ending her long-term relationship with John Cena. As per Nikki, she is not at all interested in dating as she is trying very hard to heal from her separation.

"It feels like, you know when you get married and the next day people are like, 'When are you having kids?' and it's like, 'I just got married.' I feel like it's the same thing," Nikki Bella had said in the past.