Okay, so Nikki Bella shares everything with John Cena even months after their split. Reportedly in a new interview, Nikki Bella revealed that she's been romantically moving on from ex-fiance John Cena by telling him about every date she's been on since their split last year. So Nikki is not keeping any secrets from her ex John Cena. Okay, so that's one way to move on we guess?

Speaking to People, Nikki Bella talked about how she's been dealing with single life and shockingly revealed that she's been telling John about every guy she's dated since they broke off their engagement. "I let him know everything," she said in the interview. "He's known every date I've been on." Nikki went on to explain that the reason she lets him in on her love life is out of respect, to make sure he doesn't hear it elsewhere first. "Anything I knew was coming out or anything that I've done I've let him know," she continued. "I don't ever want him to be hurt by it or shocked by it. I know that is things that I don't have to do, but it's just who I am."

Reportedly despite Nikki's ability to be open and honest, she admitted that John doesn't necessarily do the same when it comes to his own love life, but she's cool with it and with him. "I have so much respect for him," she said. "This breakup wasn't bad, it didn't end bad, we didn't do bad things for each other. He's still close with my family."

It is being reported that after an on-again, off-again relationship that started in 2012 and an engagement, Nikki and John finally broke things off for good last July. Sources told People last month that Nikki is now dating her former Dancing with the Stars partner, Artem Chigvinstev. "They've been spending time together for a long time, but it's nothing serious right now," one source said. "They have a strong attraction to each other, but they're just having fun. They're both extremely busy with their own careers, so they spend time together when they can."