Nikki Bella posted a wild pic to Instagram and fans are freaking out. And it's not because the pic is of Nikki without clothes. Its because the WWE superstar is sporting mysterious red marks all over her back.

Reportedly Nikki Bella uploaded a photo of her naked backside, noticeably covered in red splotches up and down her spine and along her shoulders, to her Instagram Story. But apparently, there is nothing to worry about, "Been really taking the extra steps to get my body as healthy and pain-free as possible," Nikki wrote over the photo, adding, "Thank you David!"

In another Instagram Story update that revealed more red spots on her body, she wrote, "Fixing the elbows too." Nikki didn't explain the cause of the marks. However, the WWE superstar does look healthy. And dare we say, ripped? She seems to be hitting the gym hard and we have to say it shows. As reported earlier Nikki Bella is ready to start dating in 2019 and what better way to get back into the dating game by getting a rocking body. Reportedly Nikki has recently been linked to Dancing with the Stars alum, Artem Chigvinstev. But we don't know if things are serious between them. Nikki Bella seems to be taking things slow and we have to say that there is no rush. The year has only started after all. Right now she should be focusing on getting in fighting shape, which she seems to be doing quite well.

Nikki Bella split from WWE superstar John Cena last year after an on-again off-again relationship. Nikki is officially single right now and is apparently hoping to play the field in 2019. You can check out the pic here: