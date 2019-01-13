Nikki Bella has shocked everyone in her family after considering to move to Los Angeles following her split with WWE champion John Cena.

Breakups can be tough and it changes how one person looks at particular things in their lives. Something similar might have happened with Total Bellas star after calling off her engagement with John Cena, with whom she was in a relationship for a long time.

During a sneak peek of Total Bellas season 4, Nikki's twin sister Brie Bella reveals to her husband Daniel Bryan that after Nikki's high-profile breakup with Bumblebee movie star John Cena, she is considering to change the city for good. What's more interesting about this is the fact that Brie and Daniel moved to the current city in order to be with Nikki during her tough time.

"Did I tell you that Nicole might be moving to L.A.?" Brie says in the attached video, to which her husband Daniel immediately responds, "What? Why?"

To answer this query, Brie explains that her twin sister Nikki is single and wants to be free from everything. At the same time, Brie thinks that her sister may want to go back to her 20s.

"I am confused and maybe a little bothered," Bryan confesses to his wife. "Because why are we here? There's no point in us being here. We moved here to make life easier for her. Of course, Nicole is moving to L.A." he adds later. "I mean, why would she do anything else? Who cares about our lives and how we moved here for her?"

Apparently, this is not the first time when reports have surfaced about Bella's true feelings for San Diego, where she currently resides. In an earlier preview of season four of Total Bellas, she explained that San Diego reminds her of her ex-fiancé John Cena. She further revealed in the past that she loves the energy of Los Angeles as it has that kind of vibe which she loves.

"It has this single life, very Sex and the City, like New York. So not only am I craving it, but I feel like I need it in my life."

As of now, it is not clear whether or not Bella will move out of San Diego for good or not. More information will be unveiled in the upcoming episodes of Total Bellas season four.