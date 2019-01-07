Nikki Bella and John Cena had an amazing time together. Ever since their official split, WWE fans have been rooting that the former couple will reconcile their difference. However, it looks like Nikki Bella is trying to move on from her ex-fiancé John Cena by casually seeing Dancing With the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev.

As earlier reported, the former fiancé of the Bumblebee movie star is reportedly dating her former DWTS partner Artem Chigvintsev. As reported by Us Weekly, the rumored couple have gone out a couple of times but as of now, nothing is serious between them.

A recent report by HollywoodLife claims that after splitting with John Cena, Nikki Bella is reportedly having a good time with her rumored love interest Artem Chigvintsev. As per the report, the Total Bellas star is casually seeing the acclaimed dancer but the rumored couple is not serious at this stage. But at the same time, they do enjoy hanging out and spending some quality time with each other.

The report further alleged that as of now, Nikki's friendship with Artem has grown into something more.

"Artem just hit the road on the Dancing with the Stars tour and Nikki has never been busier, so right now, they're just having fun and keeping it casual and flirty. Nikki is really focused on her and her career right now. 2019 will be a big year for her," the alleged source added.

Meanwhile, after calling off their wedding, John Cena and Nikki Bella were spotted together for a WWE event in Australia, which made many to believe that they are back together. Furthermore, Nikki posted a picture of herself along with John in a hot tub, which further fueled the rumors. However, both John Cena and Nikki Bella are focusing on their respective lives and are not back together. The source went on to add that Nikki is not even thinking about John and is only focusing on what is best for her and her career.

"They were together for a long time but at the end of the day, you cannot change the fact that you want a different future than someone else wants," the alleged source concluded.

As of now, Nikki Bella has not publicly acknowledged her rumored "casual" flirting with Artem Chigvintsev. There are chances that these are nothing but fabricated claims about Nikki Bella's dating life and there is a great deal of possibility that Nikki is not dating Artem and these are nothing but bogus claims.