Nikki Bella and John Cena parted ways a few days before their scheduled wedding date. These days, both the WWE wrestlers are focusing on their career and respective lives. On one hand, where John Cena was recently awarded Muhammad Ali Legacy Award, there are reports that Nikki Bella is all set to move on in her dating life and as per reports, she is most likely to date another wrestler.

After Nikki Bella and John Cena announced their separation, their fans from the wrestling fraternity assumed that the couple will get back together. The former couple did spend some time together in Australia but they did not get back together. However, when Nikki Bella uploaded a hot tub picture with John Cena, many simply assumed that the couple is back together. It was later clarified that it was an old picture of her with John Cena and the former couple has not reconciled their differences.

That being said, it is recently claimed that Nikki is reportedly trying to find love again.

As per a report by HollywoodLife, the 35-year-old TV diva "feels like she's going to either end up with another wrestler or someone famous." As per the source, the reason behind this is because Nikki always finds herself in situations where she is around celebrities or wrestlers only.

It is totally understandable that chances of Nikki Bella finding love outside the wrestling ring is pretty slim.

"She really can't do the dating apps or do other normal relationship finding methods," the alleged insider revealed, "so Nikki knows that the next person she dates will be from the environments she keeps herself in most of the time. She also feels that if it was a wrestler or a celeb they would get each other much easier with the schedules they have to keep."

In addition to this, the unverified insider went on to add that Nikki Bella misses being in love and "would like her future to come fast."

Contrary to the recent claims, Nikki Bella opened up in the past about moving on in her dating life. As per John Cena's former lover, falling in love is not on her list.

"It feels like, you know when you get married and the next day people are like, 'When are you having kids?' and it's like, 'I just got married.' I feel like it's the same thing. When you become single, it's like, 'Oh, are you dating?!' Honestly, I'm so not interested. I'm just not ready yet," she had said.

Based on Bella's statement, it looks like the recent claims are nothing but yet another speculating about the private lives of John Cena and Total Bellas star Nikki Bella.