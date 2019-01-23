Okay, so the final season of the behemoth TV show Game of Thrones is right around the corner and the internet has been abuzz with rumours and theories, but here may be our first hint something concrete. The Night King himself has revealed, what could be a major spoiler about a pivotal scene in the final season.

Game of Thrones star Vladimír Furdík, who plays the frightening, blue-eyed creature that is The Night King, revealed that the legendary battle might be on your screen sooner than you'd expect.

HBO's hit show, Game of Thrones is famous for featuring the most important event of the season for its penultimate episode. Starting with Ned Stark's beheading in season one. Since then it is known that the show has continued to keep epic events for its penultimate episodes for its subsequent seasons. Like "The Rains of Castamere," "Battle of the Bastards," and "Beyond the Wall" for reference).

But, according to Furdík, we won't have to wait quite that long. Speaking at a fan convention in Hungary, the Slovakian actor said that the battle will take place in the middle of the season.

"In the third episode of the last season, there is a battle that the creators intended to be a historic moment in television," said Furdík, according to Hungarian site SorozatWiki. Furdík is apparently talking about the battle that famously took 55 days to film. According to Furdík, the 55-day battle has been cut down to about an hour of action-packed television. So, what exactly can we expect from what we hope to be the most epic battle in Game of Thrones so far? We'll just have to wait and see. But it does raise the question, what was cut from the battle and will we ever get to see it?