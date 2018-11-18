A tabloid has come up with claims that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are having a third baby to save their marriage. The 50-year-old Academy Award-winning star and the country crooner are apparently ready to take any step to save their relationship.

A supposed source told OK!: "The word is Nicole and Keith decided to try for a baby after starting couples therapy earlier this year. In their sessions, they both expressed wanting to have another child. So Nicole started undergoing IVF treatments."

"Everyone thinks Nicole's just waiting for the right time to make the announcement publicly. It's their miracle baby!" the insider added.

The source went onto say that Kidman and Urban "were on the brink of a split" a few months ago, but things changed after a private counselling retreat in Vermont.

"They were able to work through everything and now seem to be happier than ever. Everyone knows Nicole and Keith would be thrilled to have another baby... They can't wait for what the future holds," the source shared.

However, Gossip Cop debunked the report and revealed there is no truth to the story.

Urban and Kidman married in 2006 and have two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. In an interview with the Australian magazine Women's Weekly, the Lion star revealed that she would give up acting for her family life with Urban. She said: "If it were the choice between my family and Keith, and my career, I wouldn't even bat an eyelid. The most important things to me are the love of our relationship and my children."

Previously, during an appearance on Channel Nine's The Today Show, Urban revealed he is upset with the break-up rumours. He said: "People make up the most insane crap, and we kind of just roll with it."

"It does [annoy me], I want to live our life together, and the fact we live somewhere where we're not being photographed all the time - it makes it possible for people to make up that stuff because you're not always there to defend it," he added.

"But then you get angry, 'Like why do I have to defend this?' The people who come and see us they don't read that stuff. It is gibberish," the multi-Grammy Award winner said.