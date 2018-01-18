Manchester City have confirmed their defender Nicolas Otamendi has committed his future at the Etihad by signing a contract extension on 17 January.

The Argentine international moved to the Premier League from the La Liga outfit Valencia in the summer of 2015. He has made 118 appearances for the club since joining them, which includes 22 starts in the Premier League this term. Otamendi's new deal will keep him with City until 2022.

"Nicolas Otamendi has extended his City contract until 2022. The Argentina defender has been in excellent form this season, missing just one of the Blues' 23 Premier League games so far," a statement on City's official website read.

"He has made 118 appearances since joining from Valencia with whom he spent just one season having previously been with Porto for four season," it added.

Meanwhile, Otamendi has expressed his delight after signing a new deal with Pep Guardiola's side.

"I've enjoyed my time at City since the first day I arrived and I'm really happy to have extended my stay here by a couple more years," the defender explained.

"My only aim is to help the team and give all I can for this Club. I am learning every day under Pep and enjoying my football and I feel I can still improve as a player

"I'm a family man who enjoys being at home and I love living in Manchester, you sort of get hooked by it. It's a very beautiful city and I'm very happy here."